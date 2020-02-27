The last thing Vivian Orr remembers seeing is the colour blue of the vehicle's hood and then — asphalt.

"I went flying through the air and found myself on the asphalt in the middle of the road and realized that 'oh, I've just been hit by a car,'" said Orr.

Now, Orr is trying to find a man who came to her rescue after she was hit by a car at a busy Saskatoon intersection on Feb. 19.

Orr was crossing at a traffic light on Broadway Avenue and 10th Street, between a cupcake shop and a cluster of bars and restaurants, when she was struck.

In pain and unable to move from where she landed on the road, Orr believes she would have been run over had it not been for a Good Samaritan who stopped to help her.

The man his parked vehicle on the road, blocking oncoming traffic that could have hit her a second time.

"I'm just really grateful for his quiet, strong, competence that helped make this really terrible kind of accident less traumatic for me," said Orr.

"I'm really certain that if he had not parked his truck there and stopped the oncoming traffic I could easily have been run over."

The driver of the vehicle that hit Orr also stopped, apologized and tried to help but Orr said it was the assistance from the Good Samaritan in the light-coloured truck that brought her comfort.

Vivian Orr was crossing Broadway Avenue when she was hit by a turning vehicle. She says a Good Samaritan who stopped to help her may have saved her from being hit a second time after she fell. (Alicia Bridges/CBC News)

He told Orr he had First Aid training, called 911 and stayed with her while she waited for an ambulance to arrive.

Orr didn't get a chance to get the man's name or contact information but said she wants to reach him to say thank you for "being a kind and good-hearted person who didn't expect any thank you, was just there, saw a situation and helped somebody in need."

Orr was taken to the hospital to undergo scans and X-rays. She is heavily bruised but was fortunate not to suffer any broken bones or internal bleeding after the crash.

"I'm just going to be a lot more alert about what's going on around me," she said when asked how she felt about how she feels crossing the road after the incident.

Saskatoon police said the driver of the vehicle that hit Orr was given a ticket for driving without due care and attention.

