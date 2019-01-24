WeedBuddy: Saskatoon web developer creates site devoted to tracking local marijuana prices

Want to know the price of Ghost Train Haze in Saskatoon? What about whether the cost of Skywalker OG Kush is up or down?

There's a website for that.

Saskatoon web developer Craig Leontowicz heard local people were interested in a site that tracked marijuana prices in and around Saskatoon, so he made yxemj.com, a one-stop shop for pricing.

"I really just made the website for myself at the start honestly," Leontowicz told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning. "Then I shared it on Reddit and Facebook and I got a lot of positive feedback, so I kept adding to it and improving on it."

According to the site, prices vary widely in the Saskatoon area, with a 3.5 gram purchase running everywhere from $28 to $76.99. Since the quality and strength can also be broad, the site also posts the THC content

"I want to make sure I'm comparing apples to apples," he said. "So, if I want a high CBD strain, I'll maybe spend a few extra dollars if I get more value for my dollar."

Saskatoon web developer Craig Leontowicz has created yxemj.com, a website that tracks local marijuana prices. (David Shield/CBC)

So far, Leontowicz has developed a good relationship with marijuana sellers. Around half of the local stores regularly email him any price changes while he fills in others with information listed on their web site.

"The ones I've talked to, they really like the site," he said. "I think they like comparing prices."

While this is a side project, the web developer hopes to continue improving the site long into the future.

"Every week I get new information, new ideas," he said. "Hopefully I'll be adding more cities later, giving people better deals."