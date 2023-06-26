Saskatoon Valkyries win 3rd straight Western Women's Canadian Football League title

The Saskatoon Valkyries won a third-straight Western Women's Canadian Football League championship game.

The Valkyries beat the visiting Calgary Rage 40-0 on Saturday afternoon at Griffiths Stadium in Saskatoon. It was the Valkyries' eight championship win.

"It's always exciting to have this win," Pat Barry, head coach of the team, said Monday.

"Since 2011, the team has had many successes."

Barry said the win is an exciting moment for the team, especially for young and new players. More than half of the roster has joined in the last two years.

"We had great performances from many players. It's exciting when we have a women's sport that has so much success in Saskatoon. It's gratifying," he said.

"A few things that went wrong for Calgary kind of snowballed against them and we were able to get up on them fairly early."

Valkyries head coach Pat Barry, centre, says the win is an exciting moment, especially for young and new players. (Victor Pankratz)

Kelsey Murphy, a defensive back for the team, is one of the team's longest-running veterans and after nine years with the Valkyries.

"Every win is so exciting. This group of girls has been so amazing. Everybody has powered through," she said, extending gratitude to the coaching and training staffs.

'It's a sport for everybody. It's not just for guys.'

Murphy, 29, said the practice regime is intense but engaging. She said experience gained in a preseason game against Calgary gave the Calkaries an edge.

"They are really a great aggressive team. They come out swinging. The game started a little slow for us, but then our offence got out there and punched some through," she said.

"Our defensive backs had three picks. It was a fun game. They didn't throw very much. Honestly, it wasn't a very busy game for me."

Kelsey Murphy, defensive back for the team, says the win would not have been possible without the coaching and training staff. (Travis Reddaway/CBC)

Saturday's game was the fifth championship win for Murphy. When she started, she had never played football before.

She said other girls interested in the game should try it and not be discouraged easily. It is a sport with so many rules, and a new player can make some mistakes, but should keep trying, Murphy said.

"I want to coach eventually," she said. "It's a sport for everybody. It's not just for guys."