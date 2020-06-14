Vacant house near St. Paul's Hospital damaged by fire Sunday afternoon

A boarded up house near St. Paul's Hospital in Saskatoon caught fire Sunday afternoon.

The Saskatoon Fire Department arrived at the home on the 300 block of Avenue Q South shortly before 2 p.m. CST. The department said flames were visible when they arrived.

The firefighters managed to put out the fire and protect a neighbouring property.

A bystander told the firefighters there might be someone inside but a search of the property confirmed no one was in the home at the time of the fire.

The fire department said all utilities to the home had been previously shut off.

A fire investigator remained on scene to identify the cause of the fire and assess the damage. The cause of the fire and the cost of the damage is still to be determined.