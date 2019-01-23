Saskatoon police have cracked down for the second time in as many months on a cannabis shop they say is operating illegally.

Police say a retail cannabis outlet in the 100 block of Second Avenue North does not have a license.

Officers executed a search warrant Tuesday as part of an investigation by the vice unit with help from the Saskatoon Integrated Drug Enforcement Street Team, according to a news release. They are still working to complete an inventory of all the cannabis and cannabis products seized.

Three employees at the unlicensed shop have been charged with possession of cannabis known to be illicit, distribution of more than 30 grams of cannabis and possession of more than 30 grams of cannabis.

Last month, police conducted a similar sweep at the same shop. In December, employees in the shop were given tickets.