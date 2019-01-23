Saskatoon police move on unlicensed pot shop for second time in as many months
Employees face drug charges
Saskatoon police have cracked down for the second time in as many months on a cannabis shop they say is operating illegally.
Police say a retail cannabis outlet in the 100 block of Second Avenue North does not have a license.
Officers executed a search warrant Tuesday as part of an investigation by the vice unit with help from the Saskatoon Integrated Drug Enforcement Street Team, according to a news release. They are still working to complete an inventory of all the cannabis and cannabis products seized.
Three employees at the unlicensed shop have been charged with possession of cannabis known to be illicit, distribution of more than 30 grams of cannabis and possession of more than 30 grams of cannabis.
Last month, police conducted a similar sweep at the same shop. In December, employees in the shop were given tickets.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.