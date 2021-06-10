Saskatoon Tribal Council wants city's John. A Macdonald Road renamed 'Reconciliation Road'

Saskatoon Tribal Council is calling on the City of Saskatoon to rename John A. Macdonald Road as Reconciliation Road in order to help people heal from the effects of Canada's residential school system.

John A. Macdonald Road runs through the city's Confederation Park neighbourhood, in the ward represented by newcomer David Kirton.

The street is named after Canada's first prime minister, who also presided over the establishment of the residential school system, under which thousands of Indigenous children were forced from their homes and families and subjected to various forms of neglect and abuse.

Tribal Chief Mark Arcand is holding a news conference about his renaming proposal Thursday at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of wâhkôhtowin School, which had been previously named John A. Macdonald School.

"Tribal Chief Arcand believes that the renaming will lead to reconciliation and healing for the many people that have endured pain and suffering as a result of the residential school system and the many children whose lives we lost to the system across Canada," the Tribal Council said in a news release Wednesday.

A red dress in commemoration of missing and murdered Indigenous women and children, and a framed portrait of the number 215 referencing the numbers of children's remains believed found at the site the Kamloops Indian Residential School in B.C., adorn the front stoop of a home on Avenue M S in Saskatoon on Thursday. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

The Tribal Council's proposal comes roughly two weeks after B.C.'s Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation announced a preliminary finding of as many as 215 children's remains at an unmarked burial site at the Kamloops Indian Residential School site.

The news release said Arcand would also announce details of a walk he plans to lead.

In March, a statue of Macdonald was removed from Regina's Victoria Park after a 7-4 vote by city councillors.