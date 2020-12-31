Saskatoon man relieved 30-year-old trees are safe after SaskPower apologizes for messaging mistake

Ken Stirling said he's not the type of person to make a fuss, but he couldn't hold back when his 30-year-old trees were put on the chopping block.

Before Christmas, a man in a SaskPower jacket came to the door and told Stirling's wife that, "they're not going to be pruning them anymore. It's a change of policy and they're going to cut them right down to the ground," Stirling said.

He said he and his wife have lived in the Erindale home since 1990 and their son helped him plant the trees in the backyard. The trees provide shade, shelter, a home for the birds, but for Stirling they also provide a quiet comfort.

There's an electrical easement that runs behind the property. Stirling said that in the past, neighbourhood trees would be pruned if they were causing issues.

The Stirlings weren't impressed by the news. He said neighbours who weren't home at the time received letters on official Crown corporation letterhead saying that their trees would be cut down as well. He started making calls to SaskPower and also reached out to his MLA's office.

On Christmas afternoon, he received a call from someone at SaskPower who said the doorknocker had been given the wrong information and the trees wouldn't be cut down.

"An error was made by one of SaskPower's contracted Vegetation Assessors. Initially, the Assessor applied standards for rural Right-of-Ways to an urban scenario, not realizing that there is a different set of standards for urban vs. rural," a SaskPower spokesperson said in an email.

The Crown does both pruning and removal (typically removal for fast growing vegetation) of trees and plant matter near power easements.

Stirling wonders how an error made it so high up the chain that an employee went door knocking and others received letters. He questions if the trees would have been cut down if he didn't make a fuss.

"They wouldn't even make it past March, if we hadn't done this. I have no proof, but it's just my intuition," he said. "That really concerns me ... we didn't have any chance at all. It seems so strange."

SaskPower apologized for the mix-up and is working to correct the misinformation given to customers.