Improved Saskatoon Transit shelters to make buses more wheelchair accessible

A new initiative from the City of Saskatoon wants to make it easier for people to take the bus.

On Thursday morning, city officials unveiled a newly renovated bus shelter at Attridge Drive and Rever Road. Where before the transit stop was a patch of grass, a new steel-and-glass enclosure has been added, along with a sidewalk to the stop.

"Undertaking improvements such as sidewalks, landing pads, ramps and shelters … can mean the difference between choosing to use transit or not," said acting director of transit Mike Moellenbeck in a release. "As we work towards a Bus Rapid Transit system, transit connectivity becomes even more important."

The city also said stops along Bus Rapid Transit routes will be built higher than many curbs in the city, making it easier for wheelchairs to get on the bus.

This fall, Saskatoon Transit asked riders for submissions for locations of bus stops that could be improved. Three-quarters of the submissions asked for improvements to the Attridge and Rever stop.

The city is also working on building more sidewalks leading to transit stops.

The entire project is expected to cost $10.6 million.