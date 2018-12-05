Saskatoon police find odd weapons cache during traffic stop

Police in Saskatoon say they found an odd collection of suspicious items during a traffic stop in an alley on the city's west side early Wednesday morning.

Police said that around 1:30 a.m. CST, they spotted a suspicious vehicle in an alley in the 800 block of Avenue K South. Police said they checked on the driver, confirmed he was wanted on outstanding warrants, stopped him and arrested him without incident.

Officers searched the car and found live shotgun shells, golf clubs, bear spray and a billiard ball tied up in a sock.

The 49-year-old Saskatoon man now faces weapons charges and a breach of undertaking.

Two young women in the vehicle were also arrested by police.

A 23-year-old woman was charged with a breach.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on warrants and later released.