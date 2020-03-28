Traffic Bridge walkways now one-ways due to COVID-19 pandemic

The City of Saskatoon has made the walkways on the Traffic Bridge into one-ways in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A release from the city encourages residents to keep a two metre distance away from others and says limiting the direction of traffic on the Traffic Bridge will better allow the practice of social distancing.

The CP Pedestrian Bridge has already been closed until further notice because it's not wide enough to allow users to keep a two-metre distance when passing someone.

The city says it will continue to review other bridge pathways, pedestrian overpasses, underpasses and tunnels. Crews will be posting signs along paths to remind people to keep a distance.

Spring/summer programming registration suspended

The city is also suspending registration for spring/summer programming.

Anyone who has already registered will be receiving a refund, though the city does not yet have details on how the refunds will be provided.

The city says information about programming for June to August will be provided as details become available.