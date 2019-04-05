Saskatoon teen struck by SUV after exiting school bus
Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was struck by a passing vehicle after exiting a school bus.
13-year-old taken to hospital, is in stable condition
A 13-year-old boy was struck by a passing vehicle as he was getting off a school bus in the 300 block of Zary Road.
According to Saskatoon police, the teen was hit by a black SUV around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
He was taken to hospital and is in stable condition, police said.
There were no immediate details about the extent of his injuries.
A collision analyst is investigating the incident, police said.