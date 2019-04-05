Skip to Main Content
Saskatoon teen struck by SUV after exiting school bus
Saskatoon

Saskatoon teen struck by SUV after exiting school bus

Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was struck by a passing vehicle after exiting a school bus.

13-year-old taken to hospital, is in stable condition

CBC News ·
Police say the 13-year-old boy was taken to hospital and is in stable condition. (Don Somers/CBC News)

A 13-year-old boy was struck by a passing vehicle as he was getting off a school bus in the 300 block of Zary Road.

According to Saskatoon police, the teen was hit by a black SUV around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

He was taken to hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

There were no immediate details about the extent of his injuries.

A collision analyst is investigating the incident, police said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|