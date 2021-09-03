A Saskatoon tech company, specializing in restaurant work, is investing in environmental initiatives to offset its carbon production.

And the company 7shifts has already offset 1,212 metric tons of carbon. That's the equivalent of taking 253 cars off the road, permanently.

"We see becoming carbon neutral as just an extension of our core values," said Chris de Jong, the marketing director of 7shifts.

The company creates scheduling and management platforms for the restaurant industry in North America.

In order to offset emissions, 7shifts partnered with another startup called Green Places, which is based in Raleigh, North Carolina, to help them track their carbon footprint.

Green Places determines how much money 7shifts has to pay for carbon credits, to be invested in environmental initiatives.

Staff at 7shifts such as Kirsten Zlukosky, Kris Booth, Emily Brazill and Chris de Jong (left to right) are pleased the company supports environmental initiatives. (Submitted by Chris de Jong)

The two initiatives 7shifts has focused on are renewable energy and natural solutions — which involves things like restoration, planting trees and conserving environmentally sensitive areas.

Green Places then gives data back to 7shifts on how the carbon credits are being spent.

De Jong said his company was surprised to learn their carbon footprint was bigger than expected.

"As a technology company, we don't have, a ton of things like fleet vehicles or factories," he said. "It's all bits and bytes floating through the ether. But when you combine all the things like travel, the carbon cost of our offices, the carbon cost of data and infrastructure, it really adds up."

Another reason 7shifts decided to take on the initiative was to attract younger people who are concerned about the environment. He cited a study by Deloitte earlier this year focusing on millennials and Gen Z. He said one of the main concerns for respondents was environmental sustainability and climate change.

By adopting an environmental ethos the company has attracted the applicants, De Jong said.

"They're saying: 'Hey, I want to work for 7shifts because I really believe in your mission. And you seem like a company that I want to work for," he said, adding that it felt really gratifying.

Saskatchewan is leading the country in greenhouse gas emissions per capita, according to a report published by Environment and Climate Change Canada. The report also mentioned that the province's greenhouse gas emissions have remained at relatively similar levels from 2014 to 2019.

The move to go carbon neutral within the company has also made de Jong personally reflect.

"It's forcing me to think a lot more about it and what else I can do in my life," he said. "Maybe installing solar panels on my house or choosing an electric car in the future. Or a million other small things to kind of help the environment and be more sustainable."

De Jong also said that the staff responded positively to the change and are feeling excited and proud of what they are doing.

The company has also taken other steps to be more environmentally friendly. It has an office compost, recycles and uses the least amount of energy possible inside the building.