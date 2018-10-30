Saskatoon synagogue holds vigil tonight to remember mass shooting

A Saskatoon synagogue will hold a vigil tonight to remember the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

The solidarity memorial service begins at 7:30 p.m. CST at the Congregation Agudas Israel Synagogue at 715 McKinnon Avenue S.

In a news release, organizers said everyone is welcome to come and share in the community's grief.

On Saturday a gunman killed 11 worshippers in the Pittsburgh synagogue.

It was the deadliest attack ever on Jews in the United States.

Rabbi Raphael Kats of the Chabad Jewish Centre of Saskatoon said in a note to congregants that they are heartbroken by the attacks.

"This is an attack on all of us, and we grieve with the families who have lost loved ones and pray for the recovery of those who are injured," he said.

Rabbi Avrohom Simmonds, the executive director at Chabad-Lubavitch of Regina, said they stand in solidarity with the Pittsburgh Jewish community.

"Cold-blooded, fanatical, baseless, relentless hatred can be uprooted from its core only by saturating our world with pure, undiscriminating, uninhibited, unyielding love and acts of kindness," he said. "Today more than ever, we need to spread love and unity; positivity and light."

The man accused in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, Robert Bowers, appeared in federal court on Monday.

Bowers was shot and wounded in a gun battle with police.

He is being held without bail and will make another court appearance on Thursday.