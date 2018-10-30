Rabbi Claudio Jodorkovsky was in the middle of conducting services when he found out about the deadly attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

"I was informed of what happened in the middle of the service, so it was very difficult to continue," said Jodorkovsky, who is the rabbi at the Congregation Agudas Israel Synagogue in Saskatoon.

"We improvised a moment of reflection and memory for the victims during our service and we asked for healing for all the injured."

A person pauses in front of Stars of David with the names of those killed in a deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue, in Pittsburgh, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. (Matt Rourke/Associated Press)

The Saskatoon synagogue will hold a vigil Tuesday to remember the victims of the mass shooting, which saw a gunman kill 11 worshippers in the Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest attack on Jews ever in the United States.

Tuesday's memorial service begins at 7:30 p.m. CST at the Congregation Agudas Israel Synagogue at 715 McKinnon Avenue South. Everyone is welcome to attend.

"This is an opportunity for our congregation to get together. To have a moment to share our grief," Jodorkovsky said. "We are part of the Saskatoon family we want to share this with the general community. So we hope people will join us."

He said the congregation is still in shock and trying to make sense the horrifying event.

Canada is not immune from racism and anti-Semitism, he added.

"We have also to remember there was an attack last year at a mosque in Quebec. So racism is also present in our country."

Regina vigil

A similar vigil is set to take place in Regina on Thursday.

It will be held at 5 p.m. CST in Victoria Park in front of Regina City Hall.

Rabbi Avrohom Simmonds of the Chabad Jewsish Centre of Regina said the community has to remain resilient.

"Our reactions, together with the heart-wrenching grief that people are feeling, is to stand up strong," Simmonds said. "And not give in to fear and destruction of the Jewish people, and freedom at large."

Simmonds said he didn't find out about the attack until after Sabbath ended.

"When I turned on my phone, suddenly every notification was blinking with things being passed around about the attack," he said.

​Accused back in court Thursday

The man accused in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, Robert Bowers, appeared in federal court on Monday.

Bowers was shot and wounded in a gunfight with police.

He is being held without bail and is scheduled to make another court appearance on Thursday.

Simmonds said everyone should be thinking about building better relationships and bridging gaps between each other.

He hopes the Regina vigil will encourage people to "be stronger, be kinder, be better people and encourage everyone around us to do the same."