Conservation group asks council for heritage site designation for Saskatoon swale

Saskatoon city councillors will debate whether a swath of natural grasslands in the city's northeast should be preserved at a meeting on Monday.

The Municipal Heritage Advisory Committee is recommending that the small and northeast swale be designated as a heritage site.

Environmental groups have been concerned about the 26 kilometre section of wetlands and grasslands for years. The area is right next to the city's expanding suburbs, as well as the new North Commuter Parkway and Chief Mistawasis Bridge.

"The natural heritage elements of the swales are considered very important to the cultural and natural heritage fabric of the city," read a letter from committee chair Lenore Swystun.

"Providing heritage designation to these areas will ensure recognition of their heritage significance to our community and beyond."

In May, the Northeast Swale Watchers expressed their concern about a freeway project proposed by the province that would cut through the wetlands area and require a new bridge.

The group has raised multiple issues in the past, including speed limits and traffic calming in the area, corridors for wildlife and dark sky lighting.

The swale watchers have said the area is very important for the region's ecosystem and is vulnerable to development.

The city's Standing Policy Committee on Planning, Development and Community Services will deal with the issue at 9 a.m. CST.