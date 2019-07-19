Skip to Main Content
Saskatoon

Stormy weather damages roof of Saskatoon business

Wind gusts reached speeds of 68 kilometres an hour during a storm in Saskatoon on Thursday, downing trees and damaging a local business.

Trees downed as wind gusts reached 68 km/h during the storm

CBC News ·
The roof came off this building on Packham Avenue in Saskatoon's Sutherland neighbourhood Thursday night. It's the EFL Flooring plant. (Crystal Littlewolfe)

Strong winds ripped part of a roof off a business in Saskatoon Thursday.

The EFL Flooring plant on Packham Avenue in the Sutherland neighbourhood was left a mess after insulation and other material was knocked to the ground.

There was debris everywhere this morning, said Crystal Littlewolfe, who works at a gas station nearby.

It happened after a tornado watch was issued in Saskatoon. That was the prologue to an intense thunderstorm which brought wind gusts of up to 68 kilometres an hour.

The storm also knocked down branches and downed trees and power lines.

Emergency crews were kept busy.

"Crews went out to ensure that the public wasn't in harm's way with the power lines that came down," said Sasktoon Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Brissaw.

Winds started picking up around 4 p.m. CST and continued on for about four hours, with the wind gusts peaking around 6 p.m. 

It turned out there wasn't much rain — less than two millimetres, according to Environment Canada.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|