Stormy weather damages roof of Saskatoon business

Strong winds ripped part of a roof off a business in Saskatoon Thursday.

The EFL Flooring plant on Packham Avenue in the Sutherland neighbourhood was left a mess after insulation and other material was knocked to the ground.

There was debris everywhere this morning, said Crystal Littlewolfe, who works at a gas station nearby.

It happened after a tornado watch was issued in Saskatoon. That was the prologue to an intense thunderstorm which brought wind gusts of up to 68 kilometres an hour.

The storm also knocked down branches and downed trees and power lines.

Emergency crews were kept busy.

"Crews went out to ensure that the public wasn't in harm's way with the power lines that came down," said Sasktoon Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Brissaw.

Wanted to share these from <a href="https://twitter.com/UndergroundYxe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UndergroundYxe</a> podcast photographer, Janelle Wallace. These were taken tonight as we were driving back from Farm One Forty south of Vanscoy. It was a crazy storm!! <a href="https://twitter.com/jenkew?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jenkew</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SLangeneggerCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SLangeneggerCBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ChristyCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChristyCBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/PQuinlanGlobal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PQuinlanGlobal</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/FionaOdlum?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FionaOdlum</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DRichSK?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DRichSK</a> <a href="https://t.co/Hykcl87r1h">pic.twitter.com/Hykcl87r1h</a> —@ericandersonyxe

Winds started picking up around 4 p.m. CST and continued on for about four hours, with the wind gusts peaking around 6 p.m.

It turned out there wasn't much rain — less than two millimetres, according to Environment Canada.