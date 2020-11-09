Saskatoon digs out from massive winter storm on election day

Saskatoon residents are being urged to stay off the streets as city crews dig out from Sunday's blizzard.

The storm dumped 20 to 30 centimetres of snow on the city Sunday, on the eve of municipal election day, to go along with the nearly 15 centimetres the city received on Saturday.

The Saskatoon Fire Department, working with Saskatoon Police Service and Saskatoon Search and Rescue as part of a stranded persons joint task force, have responded to 130 calls for storm related assistance.

"A number of people were evacuated from vehicles, taken to their homes. Others were helped to be able to get their vehicle moving," said Fire Chief Morgan Hackl.

By 8 a.m. CST, firefighters had been to 46 incidents, including assisting 11 stranded motorists and responded to two vehicle fires.

Fire crews also assisted in transporting Saskatchewan Health Authority staff to hospitals.

A semi trailer is stuck at Fourth Avenue and 20th Street in downtown Saskatoon Monday morning. (Dan Zakreski/CBC)

The city is concentrating on clearing major roadways, said Goran Saric, director of roadways, fleet and support for the City of Saskatoon.

Saric says it was challenging for crews to plow and grade because of the blowing snow and all of the stranded vehicles.

No vehicles are getting out of this cul-de-sac in Stonebridge any time soon. (Jennifer Quesnel/CBC)

A stranded bus sits stuck at the corner of Avenue K S and 11th Street Monday morning. (Ashleigh Mattern/CBC)

He said they are hoping to have the Priority 1 streets such as Idylwyld Drive, 22nd Street, Eighth Street and Attridge Drive cleared by noon.

Saric said in the next six hours they should make good progress on Priority 1 streets.

There is currently no bus service, but the city is hoping to have buses on major streets running this morning.

Streets are completely blocked with snow. Circle Drive is passable, but some ramps are not. College Drive, 8th Street, 22nd Street & Idywyld Drive have barely one lane open. All other Priority 1 streets are blocked with snow. <a href="https://t.co/SIiNrWlaHP">https://t.co/SIiNrWlaHP</a> or follow <a href="https://twitter.com/YXEServiceAlert?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YXEServiceAlert</a>. <a href="https://t.co/84W3wEaYiJ">pic.twitter.com/84W3wEaYiJ</a> —@cityofsaskatoon

In-person classes are cancelled for high school students in the city. The school news release said the decision was made in discussion with the City of Saskatoon and emergency services.

Garbage and recycling collection has also been cancelled for today. There have been no reports of disruptions with power and water.

*Transit riders! <a href="https://twitter.com/stoontransit?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@stoontransit</a> is suspended and will resume service once Priority 1 streets become accessible later this morning. Service will be expanded as conditions allow. For updates visit <a href="https://t.co/HNUIgb8vk7">https://t.co/HNUIgb8vk7</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yxe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yxe</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snowstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snowstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/U0O6zjbduk">pic.twitter.com/U0O6zjbduk</a> —@cityofsaskatoon

Saskatoon police Deputy Chief Randy Huisman says police fielded 244 calls (108 of them for stranded motorists) and are still looking for one missing person.

Police also responded to nine traffic collisions.

City manager Jeff Jorgenson said Sunday's blizzard is comparable to the 2007 blizzard that paralyzed the city.

Saskatoon firefighters were busy helping stranded motorists with various emergency equipment including two-track vehicles. (Saskatoon Fire Department)

Jorgenson said they will need time and space to clean up and cautioned anyone venturing out to use a large truck.

"The city is littered with small cars and small SUVs," he said. "You'll get stuck [with a small vehicle]."

Jorgenson said it will be days before residential streets will be plowed.

The Ramada Golf Dome collapsed during the snowstorm. (Submitted to CBC)

Pamela Goulden-McLeod, director of emergency management for the city, said if you must go out, make sure you have someone with you and drive a large vehicle with four-wheel drive.

"We're really asking you not to travel this morning if you do not have to, particularly if you have a small car. It is not safe to be out there. And at this point, you will create a hazard and we will have to divert resources to support you," she said.

Goulden-McLeod said they are also working with the Saskatchewan Health Authority to help essential staff get to work.

The Holliston School polling station is pictured Monday morning. (Dan Zakreski/CBC)

Election day

The polls for today's civic election are supposed to open at 8 a.m. CST, though Jorgenson said poll workers will have trouble getting to their stations so there might be delays.

Jorgensen said the snow dump won't change election plans.

As of noon 63 of 65 polling locations are open, updates on <a href="https://t.co/ySBuYCIX87">https://t.co/ySBuYCIX87</a>. With Leisure Centres closed today, voters can drop off their completed mail-in ballot at any polling location across the city. More detail <a href="https://t.co/SnXAR1WoPS">https://t.co/SnXAR1WoPS</a> <a href="https://t.co/6GTKKNzfCU">pic.twitter.com/6GTKKNzfCU</a> —@cityofsaskatoon

"There's no snow days for elections; the election must continue. So everybody that hasn't voted, we're encouraging everyone to make a plan to vote.

"Get [to a polling station] however you feel comfortable," Jorgenson said. "Those that can walk, if you're [in] reasonable proximity to the polling station, please do so. Buses will become an option through the day."

Saric said streets with polling stations have been added to the city's priority streets for snow clearing.

Voters are encouraged to adjust for driving conditions and leave extra time to get to and from polling locations. Hackl suggested waiting to vote until this afternoon when roads are clear.