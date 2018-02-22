Saskatoon woman claims racial profiling after being told to leave Cabela's store

An Indigenous woman says she is angry after being ordered out of a popular hunting and fishing store in Saskatoon.

Linda Brown says she and her boyfriend were in Cabela's on Sunday, shopping for a fishing licence.

After a few minutes, an employee approached her, and asked her if she had been in the store the day before.

Brown said no, and that it was her first time in the building.

The employee then ordered her to leave the store immediately, Brown said. He insinuated she matched the description of a woman who had previously stolen from the store.

"It was just profiling," said Brown.

"He didn't give me a chance to explain that that wasn't me."

Eventually, Brown was shown a still image of the suspected shoplifter.

"He showed me a picture of a lady with her hair pulled back. She had a face mask on, and oval glasses on," she said.

"And I said, 'That could have been anybody.'"

In an emailed statement to CBC, Cabela's confirms employees asked Brown to leave.

The company said it takes any accusations of discrimination seriously, and immediately investigated the incident.

"Cabela's believes the outdoors belong to everyone and has a deep and abiding respect for Indigenous peoples, whom we support and champion at all levels of our company," read the statement.

"We welcome people from all walks of life into our stores and ensure our outfitters treat everyone with the respect they deserve, regardless of their background."

The response from Cabela's also said Brown's boyfriend "acknowledged his role in past store incidents and agreed to leave"— something she refutes.

"It's completely untrue," she said.

Brown said she's not satisfied with the store's response.

"An apology would be nice, from that worker," she said.

"And maybe train their employees a little bit better on how to handle a situation like that."