'There's a lot of blind spots'; Saskatoon mother petitions for crosswalk upgrades in Stonebridge

Lighted crosswalks behind the schools in Saskatoon's Stonebridge Commons would make children safer and put parents' minds at ease, says the woman who started a petition pressuring the city to make changes in the high-traffic area.

Five days a week, approximately 1,000 children make their way — by bus, by foot, by bike, by scooter or by car — to the Chief Whitecap School and St. Kateri School, all while drivers pass through the area because one of the main entrances to Stonebridge is in the area, said Jennifer Landrie Dergousoff, the petition writer.

With active construction and minimal parking in the area, Dergousoff, who lives across from the schools and sends her two children off to school everyday, sees a dangerous mix of obstacles and a lack of control.

"The streets are very narrow and cars park on both sides of the street. So there's a lot of blind spots for pedestrians and motorists," she said on CBC Saskatoon Morning.

The petition reads that "Every Stonebridge resident sees how busy traffic is around Chief Whitecap & St Kateri Schools, especially around peak arrival & dismissal times," and that new lighted crosswalks would make crossing smoother and safe for both children and motorists in the area.

The petition as it stands came out of conversations Dergousoff had with her fellow Stonebridge neighbours who "feel the pedestrian measures in place aren't safe," Dergousoff said.

She envisions two lit crosswalks, each at two T-intersections behind the school, and would like two more at four-way stops but acknowledges the city would likely dispute the necessity since people are already legally required to stop there.

Jennifer Dergousoff marked off the four locations of concern — two of them three-way intersections and two of them four-way intersections — on a map. (Google maps screenshot)

Her petition, which is up on the website "thepetitionsite.com," has 246 supporters so far.

"If there was just that extra added safety measure, I would feel a little bit better. It would just let motorists know of the kid's intentions to cross and assist kids engaging the crosswalk light and encourage them to walk their bikes or scooters across the intersections," Dergousoff said.

In an email, a senior transportation engineer with the City of Saskatoon told Dergousoff it had reviewed one of her suggested lighted crosswalk locations, at Stonebridge Common and Laycock Crescent which has a "zebra" pedestrian crosswalk.

Field observations made in that review found that at dismissal time at the school, 90 per cent of vehicles were respecting the school zone and crosswalk, there were no near misses, sight lines were adequate and children were responsible while crossing.

"Based on our observations, the installation of a curb extension is not recommended," the engineer wrote to Dergousoff.

Dergousoff said her fellow petition-signing parents also disagree.

"Lots of parents felt that there should be some extra measures in place," Dergousoff said.