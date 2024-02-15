Saskatoon speed skater brings home gold medal from ISU World Junior Championships in Japan

Growing up in Saskatoon, Luca Veeman says he didn't know if he could make the jump to speed skating at the international level.

On Saturday, the 18-year-old proved not only that he could compete with the world's best talent, but that he could also beat them.

Veeman helped Canada's long track men's team pursuit trio win gold at the International Skating Union (ISU) World Junior Championships in Hachinohe, Japan. It was the first time Canada had ever won that event at the competition.

The Saskatchewan product teamed up with Daniel Hall and Max Poulin for the win. The race sees three teammates work together to skate eight laps simultaneously against three speed skaters from another nation.

The Canadian trio clocked in 3:49.25, edging out the favoured Norwegians by less than two tenths of a second.

"With three to go my coach yelled out 'you can win this', which is kind of the first moment where it kind of clicked where I was like OK, we're in this for the win," Veeman said.

"With two to go, I looked up at the board and saw that we had taken first position and then crossing the line, I looked up at the board and kind of took me a few seconds to really realize that we had won."

"It was just such an amazing moment."

WATCH| Veeman gives play-by-play on historic win at Junior World Championship: Saskatoon speed skater gives play-by-play on historic win at Junior World Championship Duration 0:37 Saskatoon's Luca Veeman helps Canada win its first-ever gold in the men's long-track team pursuit at the Junior World Championships in Hachinohe, Japan. Canada edged out Norway in the event to win the gold.

Love for the sport

Veeman's love for speed skating started at around six years old. It was a fun sport he could do with his father Chris Veeman.

Chris remembers the last time he raced his son where he narrowly beat Luca in Calgary, but that was around five years ago.

"I'm never racing him again," Chris said while letting out a chuckle.

"We have spent a lot of time together traveling to training on the ice, going to summer training camp together, it's one of the things that our family does a lot of."

Luca Veeman at the beginning of his speed skating career. (Submitted by Chris Veeman)

Chris said Luca's work ethic is what separates him from other athletes and allows him to compete at the highest level.

"He really likes skating, but he also has worked at it a lot over the years," Chris said. "He's the kid that's studying video just because he wants to. He's interested in watching how the top skaters do it."

Chris said he's proud of his son for the result in Japan, but he's even more proud of Luca for the obstacles he had to overcome in his journey to competing at the championships which included a fall in the qualification trials and a battle with pneumonia a month before the event.

"He gutted that out and managed to do what was needed to qualify for the team so it just showed me that he has a lot of professionalism," Chris said. " It's just a thrill each time to see him skate."

Eyes set on the Olympics

Veeman's next goal is to represent Canada at the Olympics.

The Saskatoon teenager says the 2026 games in Italy may be a bit of a long shot with Canada having a strong team of skaters, but he is committed to working every day to get to the Olympic level.

Luca Veeman (right on top row) with his gold medal after Canada's victory of the men's long track team pursuit event at the International Skating Union (ISU) World Junior Championships in Hachinohe, Japan. (Submitted by Chris Veeman)

Veeman also hopes his success at the World Junior Championships can provide some inspiration for the next crop of speed skaters coming from his city.

"There's a lot of strong skaters in Saskatoon, a lot of them are quite a bit younger," Veeman said.

"I know when I was their age, I didn't know if the next stage was possible but I think hopefully I can do my best to show them that it's definitely doable."

Veeman also raced in the team sprint event, where he and his Canadian teammates won a silver medal.