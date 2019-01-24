Kidnapped kitty Captain Crunch returned to Saskatoon SPCA
Captain Crunch was returned to the shelter on Thursday
A kitten who was brazenly stolen from the adoption floor of the Saskatoon SPCA on Tuesday has been returned safe and sound.
Captain Crunch, a 16-week-old tabby cat that weighs about a kilogram, was taken sometime late Tuesday afternoon.
The agency asked for the public's help in seeing Captain Crunch returned and on Thursday night, the cat was brought back.
"He is healthy and unharmed, and our staff is overwhelmed with gratitude for the work our local media, veterinary clinics, and concerned community members have done to help spread the word," the SPCA said in a news release.
There's still no word on who took Captain Crunch.
Eleven animals have been stolen from the SPCA since January 2014.
Cameron said the shelter has cared for about 40,000 animals over the last 10 years. While the percentage of stolen animals is small, the SPCA said it is still devastated about the losses.
The theft had been reported to the RCMP
