Terrier adopts tiny white puppy with 'instant connection' in Saskatoon foster home

When Wilma was introduced to her foster home, she was greeted by a towering Staffordshire Bull Terrier—or, as Wilma would soon find out, her new mom.

When Wilma was brought into the Saskatoon SPCA, she was about five weeks old and was described as "one of the tiniest puppies that we have ever seen," by Jemma Omidian, the organization's partnership and development coordinator.

The SPCA called Frannie, right, a natural mother—taking care of everything from kittens to chicks. Wilma, the fluffy white puppy at her feet, is just one example of it. (Saskatoon SPCA/Facebook)

In most cases, she'd need at least another three weeks before she could be separated from her mom — so she was adopted by another.

The organizations said that Frannie, the towering Staffordshire Bull Terrier, became Wilma's surrogate mother when she was brought into the home.

"As far as those two are concerned — their shapes and sizes, their colours, nothing matters — they think that they are mother and daughter," said Omidian.

"Right off the bat it's to licking, comforting, snuggling up and it was kind of an instant connection."

In a Facebook post, the organization said puppies need at least eight weeks with their mother to develop the "socialization they need to thrive in their adult lives."

Frannie's foster parents say she is typically an energetic dog, but when around small animals, even beyond puppies, she reverts to her motherly instincts.

"It's also kittens, baby chickens, all kinds of babies, Frannie is just a natural mom," Omidian said.

Wilma, about a seven-week old puppy, has spinal and neural defects that make it difficult for her to maintain her balance. (Saskatoon SPCA/Facebook)

As for Wilma, Omidian said she some spinal and neurological defects, including scoliosis and a neural deficiency to her back left leg.

Workers at SPCA first noticed there was something wrong when they put her on a flat surface and, while most puppies have an issue with maintaining balance, Wilma struggled more than most.

When they took Wilma to the vet, they found out about her conditions and started her on puppy physiotherapy.

"We do believe as long as she gets ongoing physiotherapy and ongoing vet care she will live a fairly normal life," Omidian said.

"Although she falls over sometimes, she still can go wherever she wants to go. She's a spunky little girl, that one."