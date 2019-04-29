Sprechen Sie meow? Saskatoon SPCA searching for owners of stray cat microchipped in Germany

The Saskatoon SPCA is searching for the owners of a stray cat that may hail from the land of bratwurst and lederhosen.

Last week, a cat that had been found wandering on the northeastern outskirts of the city was brought in to the Saskatoon SPCA. When workers scanned the cat's microchip, they found it didn't line up with their system.

After searching for more information online, they discovered the cat had been registered in Germany.

"We would assume that this cat was given a microchip in Germany and maybe brought over here," said SPCA spokesperson Jasmine Hanson. "She may have traveled quite a long way."

Due to the odd nature of the case, the SPCA reached out for the public's help on social media.

The black, short-haired cat is currently being treated for an upper respiratory infection. If the owner isn't found in the next few weeks, she will likely be adopted out.

Anyone with information on the cat's owners is asked to contact the Saskatoon SPCA. (Saskatoon SPCA/Submitted)

"We did take her in to provide care for her," said Hanson. "But obviously our absolute best outcome would be to find her original owner."

The SPCA said it currently has extra space for cats and will hang onto the feline until a permanent home can be found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon SPCA.