Judge acquits Saskatoon softball coach on sexual assault charge

A Saskatoon softball coach has been found not guilty of a sexual assault charge.

Ricky Carl David Davis was charged in 2021 after a report was filed with police detailing separate allegations in 2015 and 2016 that were reported to police in 2020.

Both were said to have occurred at night when the complainant was sleeping, but she couldn't positively identify Davis.

After one day of testimony in a judge-only trial, Justice Richard Danyliuk of the Court of King's Bench said details of the complainant's statements were "highly inconsistent," and that descriptions of the accused were "too vague to prove."

Davis, who coached the under-16 girls' Saskatoon Hustlers, was suspended from his position with the team after the charges were announced in April 2021.

He was also suspended as the team's local zone commissioner and as a Saskatoon Minor Softball League board member.

At that time, investigators were concerned there could be victims and were asking them to come forward.