Saskatoon police seek suspect after 2 seniors injured in crash

Saskatoon police are looking for a man accused of running away following a vehicle crash that sent two seniors to the hospital.

Police have identified the suspect as Jeffrey Tkatchuk, 33.

He was supposed to appear in court Thursday on drug charges. When he didn't show up, a warrant was issued for his arrest and the guns and gangs unit went looking for him.

Two vehicles rolled over in Saskatoon after a serious crash Thursday night. (Submitted by Saskatoon Fire Department)

Later in the day, officers say they spotted the wanted man in a Jeep Grand Cherokee. They say they tried to get him to pull over, but he didn't stop, and for public safety reasons, they decided not to chase him.

Just before 6 p.m. CST, there was a crash at Eighth Street and Eastlake Avenue.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee collided with a Honda CR-V driven by a 75-year-old woman. The impact caused both vehicles to roll over.

The woman and her passenger, a 77-year-old man, were taken to hospital with injuries police described as non-life-threatening.

It's unknown if the driver who ran away was injured.

In addition to being wanted for failing to attend court, Tkatchuk was also previously charged with possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000 and possession of cocaine, cannabis, heroin and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say they they're still investigating, but expect charges to be laid in connection with the crash.

Anyone with information about Tkatchuk's whereabouts is asked to call the Saskatoon Police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.