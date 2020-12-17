Saskatoon serial killer John Martin Crawford has died in prison

Saskatchewan serial killer John Martin Crawford has died in prison.

Crawford was serving three concurrent life sentences after killing three Indigenous women in Saskatoon in the early 1990s.

The skeletal remains of 30-year-old Eva Taysup, 22-year-old Calinda Waterhen and 16-year-old Shelley Napope were discovered southwest of Saskatoon in 1994.

Taysup had been missing for three years when her body was discovered.

John Crawford (Saskatoon Police Service) The murders happened after Crawford was released from prison when he served seven years for killing a woman in Lethbridge, Alta.

Crawford was convicted of the Saskatoon murders in 1996 and sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison.

The judge who sentenced Crawford said he was like a wild animal, preying on vulnerable women.

Crawford died while serving his sentence at the Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon.

Correctional Service Canada said, as with all cases in which an inmate dies in custody, there will be a review.

The police and the coroner's office have also been notified.