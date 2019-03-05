These Saskatoon seniors rock the ukulele
'I call it music therapy,' says the group's founder
It's the stuff of music legend: someone wants to start a band, so they place an ad looking for like minded souls who are ready to put in the work and find harmony.
Unlike many of those stories, this is not about young punks trying to make it big. This group came together some six years ago at Luther Riverside Terrace, a seniors complex in Saskatoon.
Beth Robertson placed that ad.
"I put up the sign and said would anybody like to learn to play the ukulele," recalled Robertson. "There were eight of us and then there were 16, and now there are about 27."
I think it lifts everybody's spirits.- Beth Robertson
93, still rocking
Why the ukelele? Because it's light, portable, inexpensive and relatively easy to learn. Still, the Robertson's Riverside Terrace band is not playing it safe. It also features harp, flutes, bass and a 93-year-old electric guitar player, not to mention the vocalists.
"I love the human voice and this group is a beautiful group of singers," Robertson said.
Band of friends
Some of the members, like Leslie Bishop, joined because they were looking for something to do in their retirement years. Bishop was one of the first to answer that ad up on the bulletin board.
"I've been one of the originals or pretty close to it," Bishop said.
Bishop came to the group with her own ukulele in tow and a desire to learn how to play. Over the years she's picked up some musical skills and "and whole whack of new friends."
It's that kind of story that makes Robertson smile.
"I call it music therapy," she said.
"I think it lifts everybody's spirits. I think everyone goes home feeling better."
