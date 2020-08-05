5 things to know before Saskatoon schools reopen in September

Saskatoon's public and separate school divisions have put together an extensive list of measures to keep children far apart from each other this fall.

Both Saskatoon Public Schools and Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools have posted preliminary plans that outline what classrooms will look like in those divisions.

While the plans are still being refined, here are a few of the highlights:

1. Consistent classrooms

Teachers will try to keep classroom groups as consistent as possible to avoid students intermingling.

As a result, both divisions will adopt a block schedule in their high schools for next year.

The new schedule will mean fewer classes per day, with consistent classrooms. The school day could be broken up into two morning and afternoon sections, rather than a number of classes throughout the day.

"We're going to do our very best to keep cohorts of students together," said Shane Skjerven, director of education at Saskatoon Public Schools.

"We're looking at breaking semesters into blocks to minimize student contact with their their own groups."

Skjerven said elementary schools should be a little less complicated, as classrooms are already fairly consistent.

Schools will try to stagger recess and lunch hour times to make sure students in other classrooms aren't close to each other.

2. Mask muddle

While masks will not be compulsory at schools across the city, both school boards are strongly encouraging students wear them.

"At this point in time, we're recommending that both staff and students wear masks, particularly when physical distancing is not achievable," said Skjerven.

"We will have extra masks on hand at the school level if [a] child forgets a mask and needs one."

Face shields and masks will be provided to teachers in both school divisions.

3. Get off the bus

While buses will be running this year, both divisions are asking parents to transport their own children to school whenever possible.

The divisions strongly encourage students who have to take the bus to wear masks while on board.

As well, students will be assigned seats, with children from the same households and classrooms placed together if possible.

Saskatoon Public Schools buses will be loaded from the back to the front, and will unload starting at the front.

All drivers will have to wear personal protective equipment.

Field trips requiring bus transportation have been suspended.

4. Sick day

Not surprisingly, any student with a fever, cough, headache or runny nose is being asked to stay at home. Parents are asked to call the provincial 811 HealthLine for more direction.

If a child is referred for testing, they have to stay at home until they have received their results.

If a student or staff member becomes sick at school, they will be sent to a designated isolation space for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms.

Anyone sent to the isolation area will be given a mask and kept in the room until they can be picked up.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has not yet provided guidelines on what should happen if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19.

5. Go with the flow

Each school will be carefully marked out with entrance and exit doors to encourage physical distancing.

Schools in the Saskatoon Public division will assign entrance and exit doors for students, depending on the location of the classroom.

Directional arrows are expected to be placed in hallways. Water fountains have been disabled, although water bottle stations will be in place.

Schools will also develop plans to limit the number of students using washrooms at one time, and will assign specific washrooms to classrooms or groups of students if possible.