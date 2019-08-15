Saskatoon scammed out of more than $1M by fraudster impersonating construction company CFO

The City of Saskatoon has lost $1.04 million to fraud.

City manager Jeff Jorgenson said Thursday that the $1.04 million was paid on on Aug. 12 to a fraudster that had assumed the identity of the CFO of a prominent local construction company.

He said he couldn't provide more information on the fraud since this is now part of an investigation by police.

The city is trying to get the money back, but Jorgenson said there's no guarantee the funds can be recovered.

He said the fraudulent activity began a few weeks ago and was discovered on Monday.

Mayor Charlie Clark said he has been told this is an anomaly and is hopeful the money can be retrieved.