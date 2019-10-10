Saskatoon's Strengthening Families program final hope for parents of high-risk children

Danielle Kent, a mother of six teens and pre-teens, is giving them the life she wish she'd had growing up thanks to a program in Saskatoon that offers help to families caring for a challenging, high-risk kids.

For some families the program, Strengthening Families, is a last resort. They've tried everything to keep their child in their care and help them lead healthy lives.

Kent turned to the program for help a year ago. At that time, only one of her children was in her care, a 16-year-old daughter who needed help badly.

"She wasn't making any contact with anybody for a week, two weeks at a time," Kent recalled. "She wasn't going to school, had issues regarding alcohol and drugs."

Kent didn't want her daughter to go through her challenges all alone, but she also had her other children to think about.

"I had to stabilize her behaviours before the other ones could come home," she said.

Learning anger management

Strengthening Families, a program now entering its third year of a five-year funded mandate, isn't counselling or group therapy. It's conversation.

The session are low-key and, most importantly, fun.

First, families are treated to a dinner, since many of them don't have time to eat together and others don't even have a kitchen table.

Then, parents and teenagers separate into groups and discuss topics relevant to them, including communication, anger management and managing conflict.

Strengthening Families is a two-person operation. Lois Peete and Const. Matt Lambe tailored the Strengthening Families model and act as co-ordinators, guiding parents and children through the process. (Bridget Yard/CBC) During each session parents and their children play board games and bingo, and win prizes such as gift cards or games.

"My kids got so many board games and we were just having a lot of fun," Kent said.

Soon, all six of her children were attending the evening sessions with her, and it seemed to be working.

The program is based on the research of Dr. Karol Kumpfer, co-founder of the Strengthening Families Foundation and a Native American (Pawnee) psychologist and professor emeritus of health promotion and education at the University of Utah.

"She's used that program since 1980 in 36 countries around the world with all different ethnicities," said Saskatoon program co-ordinator Lois Peete. "She's found that if families practise the skills in the curriculum that family communication will improve."

Peete and her colleague, RCMP Const. Matt Lambe, have also found that the program improves a high-risk teen's willingness to go to school and decrease drug and alcohol use.

Strengthening Families is funded by the RCMP's National Crime Prevention Centre for up to five years. The program is hosted every Wednesday for 14 weeks.

'They realize they're not alone'

Once families are accepted (based on greatest need or where they are on the wait list) they air their concerns with their peers.

Some parents discover their children aren't the only ones running with gangs or struggling with mental health issues or trauma.

Danielle Kent embraces program co-ordinator Lois Peete as Const. Matt Lambe looks on. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

"They think they're the only one whose child is not going to school, whose child is a runaway," Peete said. "They realize they're not alone."

She notes that some families make significant progress, some make just a little progress, and some don't make any progress immediately.

The co-ordinators, who follow up with the participants for up to a year after their sessions, say they are pleased to have built a relationship with Kent and her children.

She didn't even want to know me. - Danielle Kent on her teenage daughter before Strengthening Families

Kent says she has learned to lead by example, walk away from arguments, and make time for each of her six children separately.

She credits improvements in family life with her children's open minds and her own willingness to put her new parenting skills to use in a way that works for her.

"She didn't even want to talk to me or know me," she says of her 16-year old daughter, voice shaking.

Her eyes water as she thinks about the changes she's seen in her daughter's behaviour.

"She goes to school every day," Kent said. "They [the girl and her siblings] were out the door by 8:30 a.m. She's been going every day and helping out around the house.

"She isn't taking off anymore."