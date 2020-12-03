Saskatoon's Buds on Broadway will fight $14,000 COVID-19 ticket

A Saskatoon business says it will fight a ticket it was issued for allegedly violating the province's public health requirements.

Buds on Broadway, a live-event venue in Saskatoon's Nutana neighbourhood, was recently issued a $14,000 ticket.

However, the business is claiming on its Facebook page that it was "unfairly cited" on its spacing regulations.

"Health Authorities were in two weeks prior to the fine for a random inspection and confirmed all tables and spacing were in compliance," the post said. "And then two weeks later they returned and fined us on spacing violations when no spacing changes had been made from the prior inspection."

The post said the bar is following all COVID-19 regulations and plans to fight the ticket in court.

Buds on Broadway in Saskatoon detailed its plan to fight the ticket in a recent Facebook post. (Screengrab/Facebook.com)

In a statement, the Saskatchewan Health Authority said it could not comment on specific cases or tickets, but noted it understands there is a lot of public interest around COVID-19 enforcement.

"Public Health Inspectors have been conducting inspections to look for compliance with the Public Health Orders and the Reopen Saskatchewan Plan since March 2020, the SHA noted. "This includes both routine inspections and those prompted by complaints and notifications."

The SHA said some of the most common violations are improper spacing, lack of signage and improper use of personal protective equipment by staff.

A news release from the SHA had officials ahead of the upcoming Family-Day long weekend asks for "respect and dignity" from the public in all of its facilities and toward authority staff. The SHA said no one incident was behind the release, but there have been rare times when people are not co-operative.

"While the vast majority of people have been respectful, we have had noteworthy incidents of verbal abuse toward our screeners, contact tracers and public health inspectors," SHA said. "This has included name calling and people citing their rights/freedoms as a reason for not wearing a mask in our facilities."

The SHA said it is a "place of respect."

"Together, we can create and sustain a healthy, safe and caring environment we can all be proud of," the SHA said. "We ask everyone to remember to honour diversity with dignity and empathy and value each person as an individual."

More information on the Saskatchewan Health Authority's COVID-19 protocols and enforcement is available on the Government of Saskatchewan's website.