Saskatoon Roller Derby League seeks community support after losing biggest fundraising opportunity

Members of the Saskatoon Roller Derby League say they've taken a big hit by losing an important partnership.

"We are losing out on our biggest fundraiser of the year," Sarah Coleshaw, who played under the name "Curb Stompin' Coleshaw," and it the league's vice-president.

For the last decade, the athletes have drummed up money by taking care of the garbage and recycling at Taste of Saskatchewan festival in Saskatoon. But the multi-day summertime festival, which typically features dozens of food vendors and bands, is cancelled this year.

The derby members' work at the festival brought in one-quarter of the league's annual income, Coleshaw said.

"That fundraiser covers rental space costs. It covers material costs like track tape, chairs, table rentals, and so it's going to be a very tight year."

SaskTel Centre, the organization responsible for Taste of Saskatchewan, did not respond to CBC's inquires about the cancellation, but other local media outlets reported that the festival was cancelled due to cost concerns over revenue and inflation.

WATCH | Saskatoon Roller Derby League seeks community support: Saskatoon Roller Derby League seeks community support Duration 2:15 Players in the Saskatoon Roller Derby League are trying to fill a big gap in their annual budget after losing their biggest fundraising opportunity.

The players have been trying to fill the league's fundraising gap, but haven't had much luck. The athletes are worried about how this will affect the league moving forward.

If they can't find new ways to raise money, Coleshaw said they'll have to consider hosting fewer practices, games and other events.

Bethany Godhe (QT Sly on the track) said the money they raise also helps keep fees low for skaters.

"We might have to raise dues, which makes it harder for them."

Coleshaw added that it is the only competitive Women's Flat Track Derby Association sanctioned league in the province, which lets teams compete internationally for rankings and placements

"If we don't find that funding somewhere else, we may have to pull our sanctioning."

While the sport is rough and competitive on the track, the members say it's also grown to be a welcoming community hub.

"Roller derby is one of the most diverse sports out there. We have a very diverse membership of people from all walks of life and it's a family," Coleshaw said. "We have brutal days at work, brutal weather days too, and then we come strap on our skates and hit each other and you feel so much better when you go home."

Bethany Godhe says the league might have to raise prices if it can't fill the fundraising gap. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

Coleshaw's fellow league member Fallon McIntyre (known as Blockness Monster on the track) moved to Saskatoon from Ontario.

"I have no family here, so when I came and joined the Saskatoon Roller Derby League, I had family here. The league itself became my support system," McIntyre said.

"Derby is for everybody. Every size, every shape, every gender."

The league is seeking partnerships with other organizations. The athletes say they can wear many hats, from marshalling at marathons to bartending to working the door at events.

Members of the Saskatoon Roller Derby League listen to their coach at a practice on April 20, 2023. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

Godhe noted an upcoming game on April 29 at the Cosmos Civic Centre, where the Saskatoon Killa Bees take on the Redneck Betties.

"People can come check it out. They can see what roller derby is all about. They can talk to different members of our community, our board."