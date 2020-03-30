Saskatoon police, firefighters rescue 2 people from river on weekend

Two men were rescued from the South Saskatchewan River this weekend and taken to hospital by emergency personnel.

On Saturday morning, a person was seen jumping into the river from the Sid Buckwold Bridge.

The Saskatoon Fire Department sent out its rescue boat, along with four surface water swimmers and two rescue divers to the scene.

The man was quickly pulled from the water into the boat and crews began CPR.

He was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Then, on Sunday afternoon, another man was rescued from the river after falling in with his dog near the Chief Mistawasis Bridge.

Police were able to find the man after tracking his location with their Air Support Unit.

Paramedics were able to bring the man up the riverbank trails. However, they said they had a significant distance to carry the man and the trails were extremely icy.

One officer hurt his ankle during the rescue.

The man was taken to hospital suffering from hypothermia.

Police are reminding the public to not go into the river and stay off the ice.

The dog was also rescued from the water and "is doing great."