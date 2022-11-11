Veterans, families echo call to remember and honour history at Saskatoon Remembrance Day ceremony

Many events in Saskatchewan honoured and remembered those fallen and wounded in war while close to 6,000 people attended the Sasktel Centre in Saskatoon — making it the largest Remembrance Day ceremony in Saskatchewan.

The ceremony was open to the public on Friday morning after a two-year hiatus, and many young families attended.

"It's vital that we remember the people who lost their lives in the wars, but even those who didn't and are still here, we need to respect them. I don't want that part of our history to be lost," Jessie Lundie, who attended the event with her toddler, said.

Ashton Zunti says all young families like his should attend Remembrance Day services to ensure the next generation of Canadians keep the traditions alive. (Pratyush Dayal/CBC)

"I want my daughter to remember that too. Kids won't know their history unless we show them."

Ashton Zunti, who attanded with his wife and young kids,said young families should bring their kids to these events.

Jessie Lundie, who attended the event with her toddler, says she does not want her daughter to forget their history and will ensure to keep bringing her to these ceremonies every year. (Pratyush Dayal/CBC)

"I want my kids to see the poppies, veterans, marching cadets and drums and keep those memories alive and going. Hopefully, one day they'll bring their kids," Zunti said.

"My wife's grandfather was a paratrooper in World War II, and we came with him. All young families should meet and thank a veteran."

Others had their immediate family members participating in the 91st service in Saskatoon.

"We have a long family history of military service," Darlene Back, who attended with her three grandchildren and husband, said.

"It's important that they learn the history of why we are here and free."

Darlene Back, with her three grandchildren and husband, says the youth needs to learn the history of freedom in Canada. (Pratyush Dayal/CBC)

Her 11-year-old grandson, Jasper Sellers, said he wants to follow the footsteps of his parents who are in the armed services and marched in the parade.

Yan Yun Hung was there to see his eldest son in the air cadet march.

"I'm proud to see him in there together with all the generations of soldiers and fighters of our society," he said.

Dave Lepard has been "routinely attending" these ceremonies for decades.

"A lot of men in my boyhood were veterans and we don't have that many anymore," he said.

"Youth and all Canadians need to learn that today, that so many like them went to war and never returned."

Lav Verma, a recent newcomer, attended his first Remembrance Day ceremony and says he will keep doing so every year regardless where he is. (Pratyush Dayal/CBC)

Lav Verma, who moved to Saskatoon from New Delhi six months ago attended his first Remembrance Day ceremony today.

"We need to remember our martyrs and it's close in my culture back home too. It's also heartwarming to see the Canadian forces represent that diversity and spirit of inclusion," the 37-year-old said.

"I'm moving to Medicine Hat and don't know where my path may take me but wherever I might be, I would be attending these ceremonies."

Passing the torch to youth

Steven Ross, a veteran who was in the Canadian Armed Forces for three years, said youth need to be aware of this history.

"Our youth needs to realize what freedom is and where it comes from. They need to know that it's the veterans who fought for that, their country, the Queen and the treaties," he said.

Steven Ross, a veteran who was in the Canadian Armed Forces for three years, says the ceremony is also about passing on the responsibilities of defending Canada’s freedom to the next generation. (Pratyush Dayal/CBC)

Ross said he encourages youth to turn pages of history, listen to elders, thank the veterans and join the forces if they can.

"I try my best to pass the torch to the youth. They are our future. We need to teach them what peace and freedom is and I don't know if they completely understand what freedom is."

The theme of this year's service was Passing the Torch, as referenced in John McCrae's poem In Flanders Fields.

Ross said it is befitting to symbolize passing on the responsibilities of defending Canada's freedom to the next generation.

Veterans speak

Veterans from the Second World War and military representatives from more recent conflicts were among the guests.

Older veterans and younger soldiers currently serving delivered messages via video to the nearly 6,000 people gathered for the service. (Pratyush Dayal/CBC News)

Reg Harrison, who was born and raised on a farm about 48 kilometres west of Melville, was one of them. The Second World War veteran completed his basic flying qualifications in Regina in 1942.

In a pre-recorded video played at the event, the 100-year old — nicknamed "Crash Harrison" for surviving four crashes — described an incident when he suffered phosphorus burns on his shoulder and spent 10 weeks getting skin grafts.

"I don't remember hearing anything and whether I went straight up in the air or what my trajectory was but when I opened up my eyes, I could see stars," Harrison said.

"My first thought was 'God, I must be in heaven' and I could feel my uniform getting wet, I thought I must be bleeding to death. It was but the gas lines that were punctured by the bomb explosion."

Along with him, Bob Atkinson, who served in France, Belgium, Holland and Germany, received thunderous applause for his service along with compliments from the audience.

Thousands showed up to SaskTel Centre for the return of in-person Remembrance Day services Friday morning. It was the first time services were held at the centre since the COVID-19 pandemic. The service began at 10 a.m. (Pratyush Dayal/CBC)

Official wreaths were laid beginning with Silver Cross mother Judith Budd, the mother of Cpl. Shane Keating who died in September 2006 while on duty in Afghanistan.

Wreaths were also laid by MP Cory Tochor, MLA Don Morgan and Mayor Charlie Clark.

The ceremony also included the recitation of In Flanders Fields by Malcolm Young, a retired colonel, and bands played the Métis song "The Warriors Lament" as well a hymn before closing with God Save the King.