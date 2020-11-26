Saskatoon removes hockey nets from outdoor rinks to comply with COVID-19 rules

While outdoor rinks will continue to open across Saskatoon this year, hockey will not be allowed on them.

At Saskatoon City Council's monthly meeting on Monday night, councillors asked administration about reports that hockey nets were being removed from outdoor rinks.

Lynne Lacroix, the City's general manager of community development said that hockey games are not allowed under provincial COVID-19 rules.

"If you leave the nets out randomly, the chance of scrimmages happening or games picking up will probably be high," said Lacroix.

"So they're trying to minimize that as public skating is permitted, games are not permitted under the new regulations."

Last week, the province suspended all team and group sports in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19. Under-18 hockey players are still allowed to practice, but only in groups of eight players.

Outdoor rinks operated by community associations will still allow up to 30 skaters on the ice at any given time.

Lacroix promised to touch base with the province to clarify rules around indoor and outdoor rinks and communicate them back to councillors.

Councillor Randy Donauer worried there might be confusion between indoor and outdoor venues.

"I don't know if it's sending the right message to say we're going to have hockey facilities inside for practices, but you can't even have a net out for kids to shoot on in the neighborhood," he said.

Meanwhile, Lacroix said other winter activities, like Optimist Hill is expected to open soon, as is the Meewasin outdoor rink near the Bessborough Hotel.

During the meeting, Pamela Goulden-McLeod, the city's director of emergency planning continued to ask people in the city to stay at home and limit the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the city.

On Monday, there were 1318 active cases of COVID-19 in Saskatoon, almost double the number from Regina.

"Our ICUs are currently operating over capacity and our resources are stretched," she said.

"We need all residents to return to following the guidelines of Dr. Shahab as closely as possible."