Saskatoon police search for escaped inmate from federal psychiatric prison

Police in Saskatoon are searching for a 24-year-old man who escaped from the city's Regional Psychiatric Centre Wednesday night.

Matthew Shaundel Michel escaped from the psychiatric prison at about 8:40 p.m. CST.

Michel is considered violent. He is five-foot-five, weighs 146 pounds and was dressed all in black. He also has a large neck tattoo with a dollar sign and has several tattoos on his left hand and fingers.

He is serving a sentence of six years and eight months for possession of a substance, assaulting a peace officer, assault with a weapon, obstructing a peace officer, weapons charges and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, among other charges.

Michel escaped with another inmate, 29-year-old Kendal Campeau, but Campeau was re-arrested at a home in the 500 block of Douglas Crescent by members of the guns and gangs unit.

Campeau is serving a six year and eight month sentence for possession of a substance for trafficking, assault, robbery, theft, disguise with intent and mischief.

Anyone living near the psychiatric centre is asked to be on the lookout for any suspicious people and to make sure their homes and vehicles are locked.

The Regional Psychiatric Centre is a federal psychiatry hospital that manages inmates who have mental health issues.

The Correctional Service of Canada says it is investigating the circumstances of the incident and is working with police.