11-year-old activist says Saturday's women's march will be 'empowering and hopeful'

A mother and her 11-year-old daughter will be hitting the streets as part of the Women's March in Saskatoon today, an event they describe as "empowering and hopeful."

"I think it's really easy when you look at the news, especially in America, to be sad about things going on, but it's also important to be surrounded by positive female role models," said Etta Love, who sat on the organizing committee with her mother.

"It's amazing to be surrounded by all these women who think like you or support the same ideas that you do."

The march began two years ago in Washington, following the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, with women from other cities joining in support.

It has become an annual event, with this year's theme focused on ending gender-based violence nationally and internationally.

Fifty per cent of all sexual assaults are committed against girls 16 and under, said Etta, explaining one reason why she's passionate about the cause.

"That's me and my peers for the next couple of years," she said.

Eleven-year-old Etta Love says sexual assaults and violence impact girls her age, making the cause even more personal. (Josh Lynn/CBC News)

Her mother, Emma, said her daughter might be young, but she's always been encouraged to think critically about the messaging around her.

"As she investigated and read and learned, she became passionate, And we now are the ones following her lead."

Both marches in Saskatoon and Regina begin at 10 a.m., with the march in Saskatoon beginning at the Amphitheatre at River Landing. The march in Regina begins at the YWCA, at 1940 McIntyre Street.