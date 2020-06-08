Saskatoon group rallies to 'Disarm, Defund and Abolish the Police'

A group in Saskatoon calling for defunding the police says the police and health systems should be restructured so there are specific services for people with mental health concerns to go to.

"The reason we need to defund the police — one of the many reasons — is so that everyone is taken care of first," said Eileen Bear with Saskatoon Coordinating Committee Against Police Violence.

The group is organizing Sunday's "Disarm, Defund and Abolish the Police" rally and asking supporters to send a letter to Saskatoon's elected officials asking them to "start divesting from the Saskatoon Police Services immediately."

Bear said there are gaps in social services that could be filled if money that goes to police was redirected.

She said defunding the police doesn't mean abolishing the service right away but moving it to workers more suited to responding in some crisis situations, such as nurses.

Police chiefs and mayors in Saskatoon and Regina have said they do not believe defunding police is the right approach to reduce police enforcement.

They said the city could not put money into social services such as mental health because that is the purview of the province.

"Why not start? Nothing's stopping them to start," said Bear.

"They're our representatives; they work for us. Nobody's saying they can't start doing that, the city councillor and mayor, they also need a shakeup."

The rally is also calling for the disarming of police services. Bear said officers do not need Tasers, batons or militarized vehicles.