Saskatoon public schools could face millions in cuts

Proposed changes could see dozens of positions for teachers, librarians and others soon cut from Saskatoon public schools, CBC News has learned.

A final decision from division officials is expected in June, multiple sources said and the Saskatoon Public School Division confirmed. The proposed changes are expected to save millions in an effort to balance the division's budget.

In almost all cases, staff would be reassigned and not lose their jobs, the school division said. But cuts to these programs will have a massive impact on students, said Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation President Patrick Maze.

"We have huge concerns," Maze said. "These cuts are going to drastically affect students."

Maze said he feels sympathy for local officials having to make these difficult decisions. He said the real culprit is the provincial government, which left divisions with little choice.

"They're going to take a lot of heat, whereas the heat should be more appropriately directed straight at government for underfunding education," Maze said.

Cuts affect multiple programs

The proposed cuts include the following positions:

15 English-as-an-additional-language teachers.

19 teacher-librarians.

The nine remaining secretaries (but all elementary schools will continue to have a full-time administrative assistant).

All six Grade 8 home economics and industrial arts teachers.

Other cuts at the administrative and executive level.

There would also be an average budget cut of six per cent for every high school and elementary school. The division would also draw $1.5 million from its reserves.

As part of the proposal, positions would be added in other areas: four high school teachers, 11 elementary school teachers, 18 educational assistants, two special education teachers and one health nurse.

Division officials also noted 21 educational assistants (EAs) were added mid-year this academic year. These EAs will be retained.

Maze said any additions will barely keep pace with the rapidly-growing student population in urban centres. Many of the thousands of new students are newcomers requiring English as additional language teachers, he said.