Saskatoon Public, Catholic Schools warning parents about budget shortfalls

The Saskatoon Public School Division and Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools say they will be looking for ways to save money as they look ahead to the 2022-23 school year.

On Wednesday, the two divisions sent letters to parents, stating that the 1.5 per cent increase they will be receiving from this year's provincial budget will not be enough to deal with increasing expenses.

"To balance the budget, we will once again need to make some reductions across the school division," wrote Saskatoon Public Schools board chair Colleen MacPherson.

"Our priority remains protecting the classroom. However, after another difficult provincial budget, all aspects of our operation will be affected, even the school experience for our children."

In the letter, MacPherson wrote that the increase from the provincial government will total $5 million this year. However, most of that money will cover salary increases from teachers, which were negotiated during the last round of collective bargaining.

In total, the letter estimates other costs, including increases in natural gas, additional contributions to the Canada Pension Plan and wage increases for teachers with less than 10 years of service will create a shortfall of more than $4 million.

Last year, Saskatoon Public Schools said it ran into an $8 million shortfall, which it said was the result of underfunding from the provincial government.

For its part, the Catholic school division said it expects an increase of 400 students in the next school year and is expecting a $2 million shortfall.

"This is disheartening, to say the least," wrote Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools board chair Diane Boyko.

"Especially when we all know that additional post-pandemic funds will be needed to re-engage students and offer appropriate mental health and wellness supports."

The Catholic school division said it planned to reassign staff to maintain classroom service levels. However, it said a significant realignment it made to classrooms five years ago after budget cuts will make it very challenging to repeat the process.

"The butter can only be spread so thin on the bread, as the saying goes," wrote Boyko.

Last week, the Chinook School Division sent out a similar letter to parents, stating that it would have to cut 20 teaching positions due to shortfalls stemming from the provincial budget.

Both Saskatoon public and Catholic school divisions said they are both working on their budget for the next school year, which are both expected to be finalized in June.