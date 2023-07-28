Saskatoon psychiatrist charged with fraudulent billing

A Saskatoon psychiatrist is charged with fraud for allegedly making more than $90,000 in false billings to a government agency.

The charge against the 65-year-old man was announced by Saskatoon police on Friday.

Police say they were notified in February 2022 by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan of suspected fraudulent activity related to the medical billings of the psychiatrist.

The economic crime section began investigating and found that a government agency had been defrauded of more than $90,000 after being billed for fraudulent services between September 2017 and December 2018, according to a police news release.

The police, who did not name the psychiatrist, say he turned himself in earlier this week and was arrested, processed and released on conditions.

The man is charged with fraud over $5,000. He is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court Aug. 28.