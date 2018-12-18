Saskatoon protesters storm Liberal fundraiser over Canada Post back-to-work legislation

Protesters crashed a federal Liberal Party fundraiser in Saskatoon Monday night, singing carols and reading speeches in support of Canada Post workers.

A group of about 20 people disrupted a fundraiser for MP Ralph Goodale at Le Relais for about 20 minutes. The group sang carols and read speeches before leaving.

The rally was in support of workers who were ordered back to work by the federal government last month.

"If you can't strike while collective bargaining, you are in effect, collectively begging for a better contract," said protester Dave Lyons-Morgan. "The Supreme Court has been clear on that and the Liberals did not seem to care."

The same group also walked in front of a Canada Post depot on Monday morning, disrupting traffic.

Police were called to Le Relais but the protesters had already left by the time officers arrived.

Protesters sang songs and read speeches inside the meeting four about 20 minutes. (Slim Evans/Facebook)

The group said they were not members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW).

The federal government said mail was an essential service and that small businesses could go bankrupt over the Christmas season if service wasn't restored.

CUPW began rotating strikes across the country in October. The union said increased workload is at the core of the dispute, as postal workers are busier because of internet shopping.