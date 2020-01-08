Saskatoon, Prince Albert, North Battleford under snowfall warning

People in central Saskatchewan are bracing for heavy snow with a winter storm headed to the area.

On Wednesday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada posted a snowfall warning that included Lloydminster, North Battleford, Saskatoon, Prince Albert and Melfort.

Anywhere from 10 to 15 centimetres of snow were possible as a trough of low pressure moved into the area today. As well, strong winds gusting to 60 or 70 km/h were possible.

The City of Saskatoon said crews were out applying pre-wet sand and salt for traction ahead of the storm. Plows were also ready to keep Circle Drive and other priority streets clear.

The blowing snow is expected to make travel difficult at times and visibility may be suddenly reduced.

As of 7 a.m. CST, the provincial Highway Hotline said travel was not recommended on Highway 16 between North Battleford and Maidstone. Icy, slippery sections, loose snow, snow drifts, swirling snow and drifting snow were reported.