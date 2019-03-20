'He had many chances to change': Prince Albert man gets 4 years in jail for Sask. highway crash that killed 2

A Prince Albert man who took responsibility for a deadly Saskatchewan highway collision that killed two men and seriously injured another was sentenced Friday to four years in jail.

David Deagnon, 32, recently pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The charges stem from an early morning collision on Oct. 25, 2016 on Highway 2, southeast of Saskatoon.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Deagnon took to the wheel of his truck that day despite being very low on sleep in the three days leading to the crash. He also looked at his phone during the drive.

There was also evidence, obtained from his phone, that Deagnon was a user of methamphetamine.

Deagnon veered into the wrong lane and hit a medical transport bus head-on, instantly killing two of the bus' occupants: 69-year-old driver Larry Gravel and 61-year-old passenger Brian Emisch, who was en-route to a hospital in Watrous for a medical appointment.

"It's only by the grace of God that more people were not killed," said Crown prosecutor Cory Bliss, pointing out that the bus could have had more passengers in it that day.

'I am a living, walking miracle' says survivor

A third man, Clarence Guenter, survived the crash. He appeared in the courtroom Friday, limping slightly to stand before Justice Gerald Allbright while Guenter's daughter-in-law and caregiver read out his victim impact statement.

The crash left the once-healthy Guenter in terrible pain and with head injuries, a nearly-severed left arm, a punctured lung, a hip that needed replacing and 14 scars on his body.

Wheelchair-bound after the crash, Guenter had to learn how to walk again.

"I am a living, walking miracle," Guenter wrote in his statement.

"And he is," his stepdaughter said at the end of her reading, putting her arm around him.

'Many chances to change'

The October 2016 crash was hardly Deagnon's first driving infraction.

Court heart that Deagnon was previously convicted twice for driving while impaired in downtown Prince Albert — once in 2006 and again in 2014 — in addition to having 18 offences on his driving record.

"I mean, it's another speeding, it's another speeding, it's another speeding," said Justice Allbright in summarizing Deagnon's lengthy record of driving infractions.

"He had many chances to change," said Bliss, the Crown prosecutor.

Bliss cited Deagnon's brag that "I party hard and I work hard. You can't be a pipeliner and a pussy."

"I think there is a mindset on some people in Saskatchewan that they can work hard and play hard," said Bliss. "The problem with that mindset is that the combination of the two puts other people at risk."

Bliss asked for a sentence of eight years for each count of dangerous driving causing death, and three years for the count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, plus a 10-year post-jail driving suspension, with the sentences being served concurrently.

Not on trial for lifestyle: defence

Deagnon's defence attorney, Ron Piche, argued that Bliss was seeking to punish Deagnon for his lifestyle decisions and pointed out that, according to the agreed statement of facts, Deagnon was not impaired during his drive nor was he speeding.

But Piche was lightly reproached by the loquacious and frequently-interjecting Justice Allbright when Piche attempted to play down Deagnon's phone use:

PICHE: "How many of us in this room can get up and say they haven't used their phone while driving?"

ALLBRIGHT: "You're looking at one."

PICHE: "Well you're to be commended."

ALLBRIGHT: "It's the law. Get a good Bluetooth."

Piche said Deagnon was genuinely remorseful, crying himself to sleep nightly, and asked for a sentence of two years, plus probation.

'I wish I was dead'

Deagnon, wearing a buttoned-up white shirt and dark pants, then directly addressed the many relatives of his victims who sat in the court gallery Friday.

"The judge is right. The Crown is right. Driving is a privilege. I took advantage of that. I didn't take it serious," said Deagnon. "I accept full responsibility."

"I hope you guys can forgive me," he went on. "If I could take it back, I would. I wish I was dead."

Deagnon did strike one recalcitrant note, saying that "there's no way I was up for 72 hours or I wouldn't have been able to [keep my job]."

Judge's decision

In his closing remarks, Justice Allbright said Deagnon's prior record, his "flouting of the rules" and his lifestyle were relevant to the case.

He called meth a scourge on society and said "if Deagnon wasn't involved in that lifestyle, he wouldn't be sitting in this room right now."

Allbright sentenced Deagnon to four years in jail for each count of dangerous driving causing death and two years for the one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, to be served concurrently.

Deagnon won't be able to drive for five years after his release.

Allbright said he would have chosen a sentence of five years had Deagnon not pleaded guilty.

A painful reminder

Earlier in court, the daughter of Larry Gravel, one of the dead victims, spoke in painful detail about her early grief. She visited the site of the crash, littered with skid marks and scrap from the vehicles, including a set of dentures.

"The thought of abandoning anything of him on the highway terrified me," said Lynette Carlson. "So I took the dentures."

The site remains a reminder today, according to Gravel's wife of 50 years, Linda.

"My trips to Saskatoon always take me past the scene of the accident," she said.