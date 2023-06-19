Saskatoon's 2023 Pride parade in pictures

Thousands of people marched in Saskatoon's 2023 Pride parade on Saturday.

One of those organizations was 2 Spirits in Motion, which aims to support and empower two-spirit people across Canada. It was the non-profit's first Pride parade as a grand marshal.

"I feel that inclusivity is really important, and then also to acknowledge the first peoples of this land to be a part of these celebrations. Being Indigenous, being two-spirit, they go hand in hand," said Paulete Poitras, the executive director of 2 Spirits in Motion.

Poitras said it's important to show youth they can participate in events like the Pride parade, and also to make a point of showing the Indigenous community is against homophobia, transphobia and biphobia.

Thousands of people gathered in Saskatoon on Saturday for the 2023 Pride parade. (Albert Couillard)

Layne Daniels came to the parade with the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technology (SIIT) as an ally.

"As Indigenous people there's always been respect and honour around two-spirited people, and I just think that everybody deserves respect and kindness," said Daniels.

The parade is over, but Pride continues on. There's mini lawn bowling planned for 7 p.m. CST Monday at the Nutana Lawn Bowling Club. Then on Friday there's a gender, diversity and equality masquerade ball at the Western Development Museum.