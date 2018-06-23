Where's Waldo the dog? At Saskatoon's Pride Parade, of course!

Hundreds of people turned out for Saskatoon's 2018 Pride Parade Saturday — and at least one dog wearing a sparkly rainbow cowboy hat and matching collar with two buttons.

One bore the inscription "All gay, all the time." The other: "I ❤ bears."

One of two buttons on Waldo's rainbow-coloured collar. The other said, 'All gay, all the time.' Clothes by Party City. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

"This is both of our second year here," said Ethan Weippert of himself and his four-pound, panting, Pomeranian companion, Waldo.

Weippert, who was also joined by two-legged friends of the non-canine variety, said he was watching the parade as a way to "come together and celebrate everyone and everything they've been through."

Amy Martin, left, and Ethan Weippert, right, watched the parade alongside Waldo, who proved camera shy when joined by others. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

"You know, we've all been through so many things," said Weippert. "Everybody has so many different stories. And coming from this community, everybody's able to relate to these similar stories."

Further down the line of spectators stood Spider-Man — errr, cosplayer Brett Kelly, who identifies along the LGBTQ spectrum and said he could relate to Peter Parker's (Spider-Man's alter ego) putting on a mask.

"He uses the mask to learn new things about himself," said Kelly. "Without the mask, Peter Parker is very shy, and he's quite reserved as a person but with the mask, he sorta becomes something else.

Parade watcher Bretty Kelly cosplayed as Spider-Man - complete with rainbow-coloured spider chest emblem. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

"His Spider-Man is a lot more witty, a lot more banter-y," Kelly continued. "He's learning new things about himself through using the mask, and that's definitely something that I relate to."

Saskatoon's Pride parade is said to be the largest of its kind in the province.

An AIDS Saskatoon parader dressed as a condom cheerily advised people to Pride 'safe.' (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Did you miss all the fun? Revisit the parade with the following four-minute long, unbroken take of the parade line and see if you can spot Waldo or some of your friends!