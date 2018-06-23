Where's Waldo the dog? At Saskatoon's Pride Parade, of course!
'This is both of our second year here,' said the 'adorable' dog's human companion
Hundreds of people turned out for Saskatoon's 2018 Pride Parade Saturday — and at least one dog wearing a sparkly rainbow cowboy hat and matching collar with two buttons.
One bore the inscription "All gay, all the time." The other: "I ❤ bears."
"This is both of our second year here," said Ethan Weippert of himself and his four-pound, panting, Pomeranian companion, Waldo.
Weippert, who was also joined by two-legged friends of the non-canine variety, said he was watching the parade as a way to "come together and celebrate everyone and everything they've been through."
"You know, we've all been through so many things," said Weippert. "Everybody has so many different stories. And coming from this community, everybody's able to relate to these similar stories."
Further down the line of spectators stood Spider-Man — errr, cosplayer Brett Kelly, who identifies along the LGBTQ spectrum and said he could relate to Peter Parker's (Spider-Man's alter ego) putting on a mask.
"He uses the mask to learn new things about himself," said Kelly. "Without the mask, Peter Parker is very shy, and he's quite reserved as a person but with the mask, he sorta becomes something else.
"His Spider-Man is a lot more witty, a lot more banter-y," Kelly continued. "He's learning new things about himself through using the mask, and that's definitely something that I relate to."
Saskatoon's Pride parade is said to be the largest of its kind in the province.
Did you miss all the fun? Revisit the parade with the following four-minute long, unbroken take of the parade line and see if you can spot Waldo or some of your friends!