Saskatoon police shot a man on Wednesday while responding to a report of a domestic fight.

Police said officers were called to an apartment on the 1100 block of Avenue W N. at about 5:50 p.m. CST, with a report that a man in the apartment was armed with a weapon.

During the response, the man was shot. Police said he is being treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Regina Police Service was asked to investigate the response, and Saskatoon police said it has asked the province to appoint an independent investigation observer as well.

Police said more information will be shared on Thursday.