Man Tasered after trying to grab officer: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police say a man was Tasered and arrested after he went up to a police vehicle and tried to grab the officer inside.

The arrest followed a series of incidents that began about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police said in a news release, with a report of a man grabbing a woman and putting her into a vehicle on 33rd Street, near Circle Drive.

Police say when officers arrived, the man lay down on Circle Drive, but then got up and approached the responding officer in their patrol vehicle.

The man opened the door of the vehicle and attempted to grab the officer, police say.

An officer then used a stun gun on the man, who was taken into custody.

The man was transported to hospital for treatment relating to "erratic" behaviour, police said. They believe he was under the influence of an intoxicant.

They also said the man and woman who was grabbed knew each other. She was assessed at the scene for minor injuries.

The 25-year-old man has been charged with assault and assaulting a police officer.