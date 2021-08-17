Saskatoon police investigate two suspicious deaths

Police are investigating the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman, both found at different locations in Saskatoon early Sunday morning.

Just after 2:00 a.m. the Saskatoon Fire Department was fighting a fire near the skate park by Spadina Crescent West when a passerby informed the firefighters about a person laying on a skate park ramp.

Firefighters found an unresponsive man. He died despite life-saving efforts, according to police.

Saskatoon Police Service believes foul play is involved.

Second dead person found on Sunday morning

The same morning at 3:30 a.m. officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of College Drive, close to the University of Saskatchewan, where a dead woman was discovered.

Her death is being treated as suspicious, according to police.

While no arrests have been made yet, detectives from the Major Crime Section and the Forensic Identification Section are investigating both cases.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Saskatoon Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.