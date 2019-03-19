Saskatoon police searching for man with violent past under Canada-wide warrant

Police are searching for a man with outstanding warrants and a history of violence who has recently been spotted in Saskatoon.

Sha Biswakarma, 24, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for criminal harassment and motor vehicle theft. He was spotted in the University Heights area on Monday afternoon.

Police believe Biswakarma may be driving a stolen black 2009 4-door Hyundai Elantra. The car has an Alberta license plate, BXY5947.

Police believe Biswakarma may be driving a stolen 2009 Hyundai Elantra. (Saskatoon Police Service)

Officers believe the man may try to visit a home on the 200 block of Kolynchuk Manor.

Anyone who spots Biswakarma is asked to not approach him and call police at 306-975-8300.